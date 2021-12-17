Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Drops By 48.7%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BXBLY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Get Brambles alerts:

BXBLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.