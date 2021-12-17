Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Increases By 116.4%

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the November 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NPEZF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 126,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11. Bam Bam Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.12.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile
