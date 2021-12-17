Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Increases By 116.4%

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the November 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NPEZF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 126,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11. Bam Bam Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Get Bam Bam Resources alerts:

Bam Bam Resources Company Profile

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.