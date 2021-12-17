Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expands By 58.6%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $344.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($45.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

