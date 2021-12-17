Short Interest in Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Increases By 146.5%

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,837,100 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the November 15th total of 1,556,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Shares of ACDSF stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

