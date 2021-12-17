Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Expands By 150.0%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

