Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Expands By 150.0%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
Arch Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.