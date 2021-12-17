Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $1,770.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.
NYSE SHOP opened at $1,326.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,493.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,468.01. Shopify has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
