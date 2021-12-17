Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $1,770.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,326.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,493.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,468.01. Shopify has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

