Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,326.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,493.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,468.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

