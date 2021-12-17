Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,648.50.
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,326.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,493.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,468.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
