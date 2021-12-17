Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.