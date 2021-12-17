SHIELD (XSH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $142,826.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,427.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.76 or 0.08339354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00312336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.00918018 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00073794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.00392805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00267548 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

