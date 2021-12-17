Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $320.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

SHW stock opened at $348.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $349.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

