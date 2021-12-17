Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 1,302 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.65. 43,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,491. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

