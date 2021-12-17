Sharkey Howes & Javer Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Chevron were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.50. 129,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,518,049. The company has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

