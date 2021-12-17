Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $374,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.62. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,911. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.