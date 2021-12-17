Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $269.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.88 and its 200-day moving average is $272.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.21 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.