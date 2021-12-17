Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $60.16. 201,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,244,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

