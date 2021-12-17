Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG traded down $39.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,857.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,903.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,765.37. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

