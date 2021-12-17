Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 172.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

