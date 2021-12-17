Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.