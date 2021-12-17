SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 10%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.21. 1,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 385,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 22,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $570,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 50,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,222,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,092,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,161,956 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

