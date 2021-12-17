Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Sells $367,770.00 in Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average is $130.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,036,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
See Also: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.