Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Sells $367,770.00 in Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average is $130.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,036,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

