Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

