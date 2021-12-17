Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce sales of $230.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the highest is $230.10 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $133.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $739.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 390,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $650.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

