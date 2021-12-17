Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Sells $462,000.00 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00.

Shares of SEER traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 854,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,093. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Seer by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seer during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

