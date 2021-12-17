Sector Gamma AS Acquires 170,159 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,159 shares during the quarter. QIAGEN accounts for about 3.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. 3,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,266. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

