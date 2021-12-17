Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lowered by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

