Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Trimmed by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 73,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

