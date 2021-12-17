Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $88.44 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

