Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Boosted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. 62,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,941. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.