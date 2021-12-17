Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.59 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

