Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,902,000 after buying an additional 5,227,651 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,156,000 after buying an additional 2,795,412 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,832,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,775,000 after buying an additional 739,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,278,000.

FNDE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

