Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SCP traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 680 ($8.99). 36,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 698.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 724.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.60, a current ratio of 28.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.45 million and a PE ratio of 2.48. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 560.10 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 809.10 ($10.69).

About Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

