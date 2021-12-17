Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.94. Sasol shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 11,171 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

