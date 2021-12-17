Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.94. Sasol shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 11,171 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.