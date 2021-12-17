Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Up 24.1% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $21.18 million and $2.16 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars.

