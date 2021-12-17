Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Raised to $22.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.23% from the company’s current price.

RSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

NYSE:RSI opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.63. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,685.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 481.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 113,053 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

