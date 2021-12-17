Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Purchases 19,500 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $261,495.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $301,952.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

RWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

