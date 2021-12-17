Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 777 ($10.27) price objective on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($8.59) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.08) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 704.27 ($9.31).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 501.80 ($6.63) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310.54 ($4.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.11). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 456.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 922.84. The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

