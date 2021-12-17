Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.08) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($26.93) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,627.20 ($21.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £125.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,682.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,519.40. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

