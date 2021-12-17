Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.49

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 28711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

