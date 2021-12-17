Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $395.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $387.00 to $395.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Shares of ROK opened at $348.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.16 and a 200 day moving average of $310.88. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

