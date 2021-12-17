Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 178.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.
Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.