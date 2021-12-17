Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 178.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.