Roberto Gualdoni Buys 20,000 Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($107,043.74).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 400.60 ($5.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. Synthomer plc has a 52-week low of GBX 384 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 473.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 506.35.

SYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 576.88 ($7.62).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

