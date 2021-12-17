Robert W. Baird Lowers SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.