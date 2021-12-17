Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE REXR opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 615,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 334,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,141,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 168.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 229,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 143,696 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.