Reviewing Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) & NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northrop Grumman and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $36.80 billion 1.63 $3.19 billion $28.45 13.32 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 12.42% 39.17% 10.04% NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northrop Grumman and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 4 8 0 2.54 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus target price of $394.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.97%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats NextGen Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment consists of Autonomous Systems and Manned Aircrafts. The Defense Systems segment consists of Battle Management and Missile Systems. The Mission Systems segment consists of Airborne Sensors and Networks, Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions, Maritime/Land Systems and Sensors and Navigation, Targeting and Survivability. The Space Systems segment consists of operations relating Launch and Strategic Missiles and space. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

