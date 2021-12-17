Reviewing AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) & BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AgileThought has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgileThought and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87% BlackRock Capital Investment 144.50% 6.36% 3.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and BlackRock Capital Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment $67.12 million 4.42 -$103.85 million $0.87 4.61

AgileThought has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AgileThought and BlackRock Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than AgileThought.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats AgileThought on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation. It provides financing in the form of equity, mezzanine and debt investments with an investment size ranging from $10 million to $50 million.

