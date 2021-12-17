Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Director Angus C. Russell Acquires 6,400 Shares

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Director Angus C. Russell purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $477,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

