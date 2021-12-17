REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.99 on Friday. REV Group has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $841.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.42.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in REV Group by 150.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in REV Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in REV Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in REV Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 204,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

