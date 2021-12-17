Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 303 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Retirement Capital Strategies trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

