Retirement Capital Strategies Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,931.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDW opened at $79.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $82.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

