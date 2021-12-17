Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 177251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

